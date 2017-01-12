Brothers plead guilty to scheme to br...

Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former Summit County councilwoman

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Friday Jan 13, titled Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former Summit County councilwoman. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

Two brothers pleaded guilty Friday to their roles in a bribery scandal that federal prosecutors say involved former Summit County Councilwoman Tamela Lee. Lee, meanwhile, again indicated that she intends to take her case to trial, even after watching her last two co-defendants accept deals and hearing warnings from federal prosecutors that her prison sentence could be much longer than if she pleaded guilty.

Walkin Boss

Akron, OH

#1 Saturday
The arrogance of this woman knows no bounds. She needs to be Jimmy Dimorad to the federal pen so she can get her mind right cool hand Luke style!
