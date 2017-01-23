Behind the Summa story
A big-screen monitor sits in the middle of the Akron Beacon Journal newsroom named Chartbeat and measures content that people are viewing on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Akron Beacon Journal reporter Betty Lin-Fisher is surrounded by archived stories, documents and notes as she gathers the facts to write the Summa story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Mon
|John Podesta
|1
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|Jan 20
|Al Capone
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC