Barberton man robbed while responding to Craigslist ad in Akron
Two Akron residents were arrested Tuesday after a Barberton man was robbed after he went to an apartment to see a car listed in a Craigslist ad. Melissa Coleman, 28, and Tevin Carter, 26, both of Akron were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of robbery in Akron Municipal Court, records show.
