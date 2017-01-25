Barberton man robbed while responding...

Barberton man robbed while responding to Craigslist ad in Akron

10 hrs ago

Two Akron residents were arrested Tuesday after a Barberton man was robbed after he went to an apartment to see a car listed in a Craigslist ad. Melissa Coleman, 28, and Tevin Carter, 26, both of Akron were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of robbery in Akron Municipal Court, records show.

Akron, OH

