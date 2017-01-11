Barberton man robbed after arranging to meet woman from Backpage.com
A Barberton man was robbed at gunpoint after using an online classified ad site to arrange a meeting with a woman, police said. The robber took the man's wallet, cellphone, credit cards, keys and cash Friday evening behind a house on Excelsior Avenue in Akron, police said.
