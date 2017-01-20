Akron's New World Performance Lab shi...

Akron's New World Performance Lab shines 'ghost light' on eve of Presidential Inauguration

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, Akron's New World Performance Laboratory wants Akronites to join organizations across the nation by shining a light and making a pledge to honor inclusion and diversity in the Ghostlight Project . At 5 p.m. Thursday at the Balch Street Theatre , the performance company will join more than 500 other theatrical organizations nationwide, shining a light and making a pledge to stand for inclusion, participation and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, ability or other differences.

