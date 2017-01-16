Akron Zoo to open Curious Creatures exhibit in June
AKRON, OH 2017 will be a bizarre year at the Akron Zoo. The zoo is getting ready to introduce the community to some of the world's strangest animals when their new exhibit, Curious Creatures, opens on June 3, 2017.
