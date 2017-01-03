Akron wins 25th straight at home, 66-...

Akron wins 25th straight at home, 66-59 over W. Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds Friday night and Akron used a strong finish to beat Western Michigan 66-59. POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Kahlil Thomas scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Rider pulled away midway through the second half for a AKRON, Ohio - Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds Friday night and Akron used a strong finish to beat Western Michigan 66-59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
Brittany sayre Dec 23 Gmoney 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC