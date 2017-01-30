Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 30
Akron, OH Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
