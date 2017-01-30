Akron weekly gas prices for week of J...

Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 30

Akron, OH Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

