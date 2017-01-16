Akron weekly gas prices for week of Jan. 16
Akron, OH - Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have fallen 9.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
