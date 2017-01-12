Akron police searching for pair in co...

Akron police searching for pair in connection with strip club shooting

11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Detectives released surveillance photos of two men sought in connection with a Sunday shooting that wounded two others at an Akron strip club. Two men were involved in an altercation with two victims just after 3 a.m. at Clutch Gentlemen's Club on South Arlington Street.

