Akron police searching for man in attempted robbery at Dollar Tree
The man held a handgun but did not take any money during the Tuesday incident at the store on Copley Road near Madison Avenue, according to a police report. A man entered the store shortly after 6 p.m. and approached the checkout counter with a gun in his hand, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Mon
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Jan 15
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC