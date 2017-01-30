Akron police searching for man charged in shooting that wounded cousin
An arrest warrant charges Gary Franklin II, 24, with felonious assault in a Friday shooting on Oakdale Avenue, police said. Franklin is accused of firing several shots at his 37-year-old cousin during a fight over a woman.
