Akron police searching for man charged in shooting that wounded cousin

An arrest warrant charges Gary Franklin II, 24, with felonious assault in a Friday shooting on Oakdale Avenue, police said. Franklin is accused of firing several shots at his 37-year-old cousin during a fight over a woman.

