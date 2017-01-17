Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Jan. 16 he plans to seek an independent audit of the contract between the city and Oriana House Inc. due to concerns raised by residents at a December Akron City Council meeting. City officials said the nonprofit community corrections and rehabilitation organization provides confinement, chemical dependency and employment placement services and operates a work release program for individuals convicted of certain offenses through the Akron Municipal Court.

