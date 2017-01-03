Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tallmadge, Cuyahoga Falls Mayors About Chapel Hill Mall
After losing Macy's last year, and Sears this spring, Chapel Hill will be left with just one anchor store: JCPenney. The impending closure of Sears at Chapel Hill Mall is spurring talks between Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the mayors of nearby Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge.
Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
