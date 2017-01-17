Akron man lied about role in Bosian war crimes to enter U.S., feds say
An Akron man was charged Wednesday with lying on immigration documents to cover up his service in a military unit that committed war crimes during the conflict in Bosnia in the 1990s. Ilija Jospiovic, 59, is charged with two counts of possession of immigration documents procured by fraud.
