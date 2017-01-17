Akron man laughs as judge sentences him to life in prison for killing Cuyahoga Falls mother

The Akron man who took the unusual step of not attending his own murder trial laughed and sneered as a judge sentenced him to life in prison for killing a Cuyahoga Falls mother. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher did not respond to Jeffrey Conrad's profanity-laced courtroom antics as he sentenced him Wednesday to life plus an additional 11 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

