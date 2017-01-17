Akron man laughs as judge sentences him to life in prison for killing Cuyahoga Falls mother
The Akron man who took the unusual step of not attending his own murder trial laughed and sneered as a judge sentenced him to life in prison for killing a Cuyahoga Falls mother. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher did not respond to Jeffrey Conrad's profanity-laced courtroom antics as he sentenced him Wednesday to life plus an additional 11 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Mon
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Jan 15
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC