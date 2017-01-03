Akron man indicted in Ravenna Townshi...

Akron man indicted in Ravenna Township killings of man, pregnant woman

An Akron man has been indicted in the shootings deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Ravenna Township. David Darnell Calhoun Jr., 25, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and several lesser offenses in the Nov. 30 shootings of Sara Marsh, 32, and LaShaun Sanders, 33, on Henderson Road, according to an indictment filed Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

