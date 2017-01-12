Akron man indicted in Ravenna double homicide
Thomas is scheduled for his arraignment at 1 p.m. Friday in Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Laurie Pittman's courtroom, according to his docket. He is accused of killing 20-year-old Austin Tiller, of Stow, and 24-year-old Brian Brack, of Canton.
