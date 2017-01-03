Akron man in court Monday on murder charges in shooting of Portage County couple
Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Tue
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Mon
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC