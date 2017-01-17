Akron man faces murder charge in fatal shooting
Darshawn T. McCormick, 25, is charged in the Dec. 26 killing of Javanta Virden, according to Akron Municipal Court records. McCormick is already in custody at the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges from a Dec. 5 robbery in Boston Township.
