Akron man charged in fentanyl overdose deaths of two Stow women
Vernell Lavon Curry, 28, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking in connection with the June 21, 2016 deaths, police said in a news release. Investigators have not said what role Curry played in the deaths of Sara White, 25, and Abigail Hackett, 22. The Stow Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
