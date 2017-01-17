Akron launches audit of $3.8 million ...

Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana House contract

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Yesterday, titled Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana House contract. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

The city of Akron announced it will seek an independent audit of its $3.8 million contract with Oriana House and re-evaluate the process through which such services are awarded. Oriana House is an independent, nonprofit community corrections and chemical dependency treatment agency that has worked with the city and Summit County corrections agencies since 1981.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Walkin Boss

Akron, OH

#1 22 hrs ago
Get ready for the massive coverup of coverups, very powerful people are making profits that rival winning the lottery from this scam, attorney general dewine and his office need to Ben brought in for this investigation to be legitimate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Mon Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Sun Cool Hand Luke 2
News Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC