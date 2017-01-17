There are on the Cleveland.com story from Yesterday, titled Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana House contract. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

The city of Akron announced it will seek an independent audit of its $3.8 million contract with Oriana House and re-evaluate the process through which such services are awarded. Oriana House is an independent, nonprofit community corrections and chemical dependency treatment agency that has worked with the city and Summit County corrections agencies since 1981.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.