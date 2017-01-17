Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana House contract
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Yesterday, titled Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana House contract. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
The city of Akron announced it will seek an independent audit of its $3.8 million contract with Oriana House and re-evaluate the process through which such services are awarded. Oriana House is an independent, nonprofit community corrections and chemical dependency treatment agency that has worked with the city and Summit County corrections agencies since 1981.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Get ready for the massive coverup of coverups, very powerful people are making profits that rival winning the lottery from this scam, attorney general dewine and his office need to Ben brought in for this investigation to be legitimate.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Mon
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Sun
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC