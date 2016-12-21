Akron home sells for $1 under Ohio's ...

Akron home sells for $1 under Ohio's new public auction law

A vacant 92-year-old bungalow in Akron sold at a sheriff's sale last month for just $1, a price made possible by a revision of state law governing public auctions last year. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the home is the first to sell so cheaply in Summit County since the passing of House Bill 390 last summer.

Akron, OH

