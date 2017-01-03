Akron gives coach 289th win, beating ...

Akron gives coach 289th win, beating Bowling Green 89-84

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Jared Terrell drilled 5 of 6 from long range to total 24 points as Rhode Island drubbed Saint Joseph's 88-58 on Tuesda NEW YORK - Brandon Marshall thought the New York Jets' dismal season really stunk. The wide receiver had one of his least productive ye AKRON, Ohio - Jimond Ivey had 23 points, Kwan Cheatham Jr. added 18 and Akron held off Bowling Green 89-84 for Keith Dambrot's 289th victory, making him the winningest coach in school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Mon lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
Brittany sayre Dec 23 Gmoney 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC