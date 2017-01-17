Akron Councilman Bob Hoch pleads guilty to conflict of interest charges
Ward 6 Akron City Councilman Bob Hoch on Tuesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conflict of interest charges, based on complaints lodged by former Mayor Don Plusquellic. The charges carry a $1,000 fine and are punishable by up to six months in jail.
