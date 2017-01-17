Akron Bike Party ride will help Akronites embrace winter like the Danish
The cycling group, which themes its rides, wears costumes and takes lights and music on the road, will hold its first Winter Hygge Bike Ride Friday, Jan. 20, starting at Lock 3 at 6:30 p.m. Hygge is the Danish concept of "creating cozy and convivial atmospheres that promote well being," according to Bike Party member Andy Davis who came up with the theme. The Danish are considered some of the happiest people in the world, in part because they embrace the outdoors, Davis said.
