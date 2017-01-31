Akron-area officials oppose Trumpa s immigration order
County officials in Akron are opposing President Donald Trump's order that halted the U.S. refugee program and temporarily banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Council voted 9-2 Monday on a resolution opposing the president's order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|21 hr
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Mon
|pro earth
|17
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Mon
|SNART
|108
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|Up Yurz
|19
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC