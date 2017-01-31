Akron-area officials oppose Trumpa s ...

Akron-area officials oppose Trumpa s immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

County officials in Akron are opposing President Donald Trump's order that halted the U.S. refugee program and temporarily banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Council voted 9-2 Monday on a resolution opposing the president's order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07) 13 hr Dannawally 157
News See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants 21 hr Walkin Boss 3
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Mon pro earth 17
Poll Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08) Mon SNART 108
guess who (Feb '15) Jan 27 Up Yurz 19
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC