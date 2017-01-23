Akron 55 mins ago 11:39 a.m.Police: Ravenna man charged with robbery, kidnapping
Police say that, just before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23, a woman, 23, was walking to class in the 400 block of Sumner Street and was approached by a man, 32. Police say he had his hand his pocket and told the woman he had a gun. He then told the woman to turn around and walk the opposite direction as he walked behind her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Mon
|John Podesta
|1
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|Jan 20
|Al Capone
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC