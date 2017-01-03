Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family cr...

Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on roof to escape home intruder with hammer

Residents inside a home at the 400 block of Delmar Avenue heard banging on the front and back doors to the home before 8 a.m. Saturday. Malcolm broke through the back door and entered the house as the residents called 911.

