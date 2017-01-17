Akron 46 mins ago 8:23 a.m.Fire that killed 4 in Akron blamed on unattended cooking
Investigators have finished piecing together what caused a deadly fire last month that left four people dead -- including two children. "The knobs of the stove were completely burned off, and evidence shows one burner was in the 'on' position," according to a report from the Akron Fire Department.
