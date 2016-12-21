Akron 35 mins ago 1:02 p.m.Two weeken...

Akron 35 mins ago 1:02 p.m.Two weekend robberies in Akron stores

Police reported two robberies over the weekend, one at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store and the other at the Walgreens on Copley Road. According to the police report, the robbery at the O'Reilly Auto Parts Store at 1598 South Hawkins Avenue was robbed about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

