West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Burglaries were reported in the 100 block of Oak Park Drive Dec. 13; the 1100 block of West Exchange Street Dec. 15; the 1300 block of Roslyn Avenue Dec. 17; and the 1100 block of Thorndale Drive Dec. 19. Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Dec. 13 in the 1700 block of Cromwell Drive. The victim, a 26-year-old East Akron man, was found inside a Chevy Trailblazer with a gunshot wound to the head and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.