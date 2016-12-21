Volunteers needed for 21st annual First Night Akron event
It's not too late to volunteer for First Night Akron this New Year's Eve. Openings remain for bus tour guides, emcees, helpers at activity stations and tracking attendance at venues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|15 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
|Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|Nobody
|37
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC