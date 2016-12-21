Troop celebrates storied history, 100th Eagle Scout

For some Boy Scout troops, reaching the milestone of honoring its 100th Eagle Scout comes more quickly than it has for Troop 385, Bath United Church of Christ. But the achievement may have been a bit sweeter for the 85-year-old troop, as it gathered Dec. 17 at Camp Manatoc Scout Reservation to honor Nathan Albert, Dean Manning and Ian Kausch - its 98th, 99th and 100th Eagle Scouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.