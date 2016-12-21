The University of Akron invites applications and nominations for the...
The University of Akron invites applications and nominations for the position of Dean of the School of Law, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2017. Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Law Prof Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|15 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
|Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|Nobody
|37
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC