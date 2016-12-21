Summit Metro Parks gives notice to Akron's homeless to clear way for Freedom Trail construction

An estimated 50 homeless men and women were notified by Summit Metro Parks they must move out of their camps by Jan. 7 to clear the way for construction of the park's Freedom Trail. Phase 3 of the bike trail, which begins in Kent, will extend it from Eastwood Avenue to the University of Akron near Mill Street downtown, with much of it running along an unused railroad corridor.

