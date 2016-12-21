Stark State's Petroleum Industry Training Remains Strong Despite an Industry Slowdown
Despite the drop in oil and gas production, graduates of Stark State College 's petroleum industry training program are finding jobs quickly. Since the two-year program started in 2013, 46 students have graduated with skills in maintaining oil-and-gas-production facilities.
