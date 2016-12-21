Shulan's offers quality items, service
Shulan's, a 95-year-old family business located at 2701 W. Market St. in Fairlawn Town Centre since 1960, has undergone a few changes in the last few years. Third generation owner and company President John Shulan, who runs the business with his son, Jay Shulan, said the "couture" store's interior has been redesigned to create a more modern and open look to display the large variety of china, crystal and gift items.
