Santa makes an early stop at St. Matthew's and thrills children: Talk of the Towns
Santa took time out of his very busy schedule to stop at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Brecksville and have breakfast with the children of the community. St. Matthew's first annual Breakfast with Santa was a huge success welcoming 120 guests from the church and surrounding communities.
