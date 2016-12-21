Photos: Noon Years Eve
Julianna Midcap, 9, of Akron catches a balloon during the Noon Year's Eve Celebration at Cafe O' Play on Saturday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Kids rang in the new year with fun activities including a balloon drop and "fireworks" bubble wrap stomp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|d pants
|38
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|7 hr
|We The People
|5
|guess who (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC