Photos: First Night Akron

Kelly Le, 25 of Akron and her friend Winnie Pham, 24, of Stow pose for a photo at the Acme Fresh Market Selfie Station at the John S. Knight Center during First Night Akron Saturday in Akron. Evan Conner, 5, of Akron admires his creation at an activities station at the Akron Art Museum during First Night Akron Saturday in Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.