Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognize Walmart
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 18 Walmart stores as Committed to Opportunity Award recipients for their commitment and leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio's workforce. The Committed to Opportunity Awards recognize companies that have had four consecutive years of successful hires of OOD consumers.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|15 hr
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
|Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|Nobody
|37
