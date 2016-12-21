Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom eyes Akron, Cleveland for expansion
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is looking to open franchise restaurants in the Akron and Cleveland markets, as part of an aggressive plan to grow the brand throughout the Midwest. "People are calling us from that community, specifically Cleveland and Akron, and saying, 'Why isn't there an Old Chicago here? Why isn't the 'Craft Beer Authority' here in Ohio?'" said Mark Belanger, vice president of global franchise operations and development for the privately operated CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|22 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC