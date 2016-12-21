Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom eyes Akron, Cleveland for expansion

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is looking to open franchise restaurants in the Akron and Cleveland markets, as part of an aggressive plan to grow the brand throughout the Midwest. "People are calling us from that community, specifically Cleveland and Akron, and saying, 'Why isn't there an Old Chicago here? Why isn't the 'Craft Beer Authority' here in Ohio?'" said Mark Belanger, vice president of global franchise operations and development for the privately operated CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries.

