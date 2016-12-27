Ohio Turnpike cutting back on construction zones next yearOne of big...

Ohio Turnpike cutting back on constru...

The Ohio Turnpike is cutting back on its construction spending next year, saying motorists complained that there were too many orange barrels on the highway this year. "We did hear from customers about the number and length of some of the work zones we had in 2016," spokesman Brian Newbacher said.

