Ohio couple featured in LeBron-produc...

Ohio couple featured in LeBron-produced game show on NBC for the...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

LeBron James is taking a shot at the game show universe, and an Akron couple will play an important role in the venture. NBC is offering a sneak peek of the James-produced, prime-time game show The Wall at 10 p.m. Monday, with Akronites John and Angel Whorton competing to win up to $12 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany sayre 15 hr Gmoney 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Dec 6 Brisco Darling 3
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Dec 6 Erick Gadson 64
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 20
News Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08) Dec 4 Concerned 126
News Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10) Nov 27 Nobody 37
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC