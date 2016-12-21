Medical examiner identifies Akron man fatally shot during argument
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 25-year-old man fatally shot during an argument Monday in Akron. Javanta Virden, of Akron, died after being shot in the head just before 3 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Ericsson Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
|Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|Nobody
|37
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC