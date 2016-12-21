Marvel's 'The Punisher' has a new artist, and...
A recent email addressed to Akron illustrator Matt Horak presented what some artists would consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The subject line read "Marvel gig ASAP," and the message represented the culmination of years of work on his part, getting his art out there and networking with fellow artists and editors.
