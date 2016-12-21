Man convinces airport to let him ride...

Man convinces airport to let him ride baggage carousel for marriage proposal

American man Evan Henrich did just that, after convincing Akron-Canton Airport in Summit, Ohio, to let him give the carousel a literal whirl. The baggage claim area may not seem the most romantic spot to get down on one knee, but for Henrich and his partner - a fellow aviation enthusiast named Elizabeth - it was the perfect setting.

