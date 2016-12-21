Howland accident sends 4 to the hospital
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday night on State Route 82, near Howland Wilson Road. Troopers on the scene tell 21 News that four people were taken to the hospital, with what are believed to be serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|18 hr
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Sun
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Sat
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC