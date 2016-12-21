Holiday season theft includes man's ashes, family heirlooms
Akron, Ohio a An Ohio man is hoping thieves who swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms will have a little holiday spirit and return the items. Footsteps in the snow led Kyle Barron to suspect the thieves grabbed the packages last week from his Akron home thinking they were valuable Christmas gifts.
